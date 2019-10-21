International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Andhra: 3 killed in road accident in Kadapa district

Three people were killed after a car rammed into a container truck in the Reddy Palle cheruvu village in the Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday morning.

ANI Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh)
Updated: 21-10-2019 13:46 IST
Andhra: 3 killed in road accident in Kadapa district

Visual from the site of accident in Kadapa district on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Three people were killed after a car rammed into a container truck in the Reddy Palle cheruvu village in the Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday morning. "The accident occurred at approximately 6:30 AM, leading to the on-spot death of all the occupants of the car," said Obulavaripalle police station constable Upendra.

The deceased were identified as Dasari Manemma (45), her son Saikiran (24) and the driver Pawan Kalyan (23) of Neelipalle Village, Nandaluru Mandal and Kadapa district. The police have registered a case under section 304A of the IPC.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read: Reuters People News Summary

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019