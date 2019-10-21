Telangana: Polling underway for by-elections in Huzur Nagar assembly constituency

A voter turnout of 52.89 per cent was recorded until 1 pm on Monday for the by-election in Huzurnagar Assembly Constituency, Election Commission said. A total of 28 candidates are in the fray in Huzur Nagar by-polls, of which 15 are independents. The polling which began at 7 am is underway.

There are a total of 2,36,842 voters and 302 polling stations have been set up. In Huzurnagar, 79 stations have been identified as sensitive and 2500 policemen have been deployed for security. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)