Army conducts fire power exercise in Jaisalmer

The Army on Monday carried out a fire power exercise in the desert sector here, demonstrating its capabilities, proficiency and operational preparedness. The tactical exercise involved integrated employment and firing of all arms, including guns, rockets, tanks, air defence, helicopters and air resources. The Army demonstrated its ability to hit hard and swiftly with precision, Defence Spokesperson Colonel Sombit Ghosh said.

"The accuracy of Multiple Rocket Launch Systems and K-9 Vajra (self-propelled gun) was particularly noteworthy. Effectiveness of combined arms and cohesion was of an exceptional order and all aims and objectives set for the exercise were fully achieved," he said. Senior Army officials witnessed the exercise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)