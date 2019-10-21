Three school-children injured in explosion of battery cell

Three children were injured when a `pencil' cell exploded in a classroom at a government school in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, the police said. The incident took place at Matama village.

While the children were out of danger and undergoing treatment, a bomb disposal squad has been sent to the spot, the police said. "Some students were playing with a pencil cell (low power battery cell) in class 4 when it burst, injuring three children," said district Superintendent of Police Kumar Prateek.

Those injured were identified as Akhilesh Jharia (9), Malti Sahu (8) and Mukesh Maravi (9). They suffered burn injuries to the face but were said to be out of danger.

They were rushed to a hospital at Chapara and from there to Seoni district hospital. The police also got information that a few suspicious objects were found in the classroom, and a bomb disposal squad and forensic team were at the spot, he added..

