Shrestha will be remembered for his valour & sacrifice: CM

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said Havildar Padam Bahadur Shrestha who was killed in Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan will be remembered for his valour and sacrifice. The Pakistan military had resorted to firing in Tangadhar sector on October 19 to assist infiltration by terrorists, killing two Indian Army personnel and a civilian.

Three others were also injured in the attack. The chief minister expressed his deepest condolences to the family members of Shrestha and said an ex gratia of Rs 20 lakh would be paid to the next of kin of the killed havildar.

Sonowal in a statement, termed the incident as dastardly and said the martyred jawan from Golaghat district has left behind a glowing example of dutifulness and sacrifice. "Shrestha laid down his life for the nation and he will remain immortal. He will always be an example of valour and sacrifice for the younger generation", Sonowal added.

The chief minister also announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 20 lakh to the next of the kin of Shrestha..

