Man held for wife's murder

A 27-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husbandin Morandi Mohalla in Old Jalna area here on Monday. BharatEknath Bhalekar, the accused, was arrested immediately, the police said.

Bharat often fought with his wife Shobha, said an official of Kadim Jalna police station. During one such spat on Monday morning, he stabbed Shobha who died on the spot, the police official said.

Bharat then fled from the house, but was arrested while running in the direction of the railway track apparently with the intention of committing suicide, the official added. PTI COR KRK KRK.

