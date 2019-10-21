Police seizes illicit liquor from car in Delhi

A team of Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) West district arrested a person and seized 78 cartons of illicit liquor from a car near Raja Garden Chowk area here, police said. The accused has been identified as Ramesh who is 30-year-old and is a resident of Okhla Phase II in New Delhi.

The incident took place on Sunday ahead of the assembly polls in Haryana. A Maruti Eeco Van was also seized by the police. Police said that the recovered van was later found stolen and an e-FIR for the same was registered on June 6 this year. (ANI)

