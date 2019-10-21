International Development News
Ballia resident booked for posting online slain Hindutva leader picture with threatening statements

PTI Ballia
Updated: 21-10-2019 21:41 IST
A Ballia resident has been booked for posting the picture of slain Hindutva leader Kamlesh Tiwari along with some threatening and communal statements on social media, police sad on Monday. Ballia Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath said an FIR was registered against local resident Pintu Khan on a complaint by the in-charge of a police outpost in the district.

The FIR was lodged on Sunday under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, the SSP said, adding the matter is being investigated. Tiwari, the chief of a little-known Hindu Samaj Party was found stabbed to death in his house in Lucknow on Friday.

