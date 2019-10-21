UP: Shop owners fined for running business during by-polls in Lucknow

Owners of as many 23 shops and commercial enterprises were fined for running their business on the voting day for bye-elections here on Monday. "The District Magistrate has ordered the shops and commercial enterprises to remain closed due to bye-elections in Lucknow Cantonment on Monday, said a statement from District Magistrate Office.

The statement said, "Assistant Commissioner Labour Department, Ravi Shrivastava inspected the commercial complexes and shops to ensure that they remained closed." "The inspection was done in Aminabad, Kaisarbagh, Alambagh, Telibagh, Indiranagar, Gomti Nagar, Maha Nagar, Naka Chawk and other industrial areas in the city. Those shops and commercial complexes that were found open were made to shut down, however, some were fined," the statement added. (ANI)

