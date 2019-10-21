Stray cattle turning non-vegetarians in Calangute, Candolim: Goa Minister

Goa's Garbage Management Minister Michael Lobo has claimed that stray cattle in the state's tourism savvy coastal belt, which includes popular beach villages like Calangute and Candolim, have "turned non-vegetarian" and only eat scraps of chicken and fried fish. Speaking to ANI on Monday, BJP MLA from Calangute Lobo said that around 76 stray cattle from a village at his constituency impounded and relocated to a cow shelter, were refusing to eat vegetarian food.

"We have lifted 76 cattle from Calangute and taken them to the cow shelter run by the Gomantak Gosevak Mahasang in Mayem village. They are being looked after by the employees hired there. Cattle are vegetarian but now they have turned non-vegetarian as they are not eating grass, gram or the special cattle feed given to them," Lobo told ANI. He said that specialist veterinarians have been appointed by the gaushala to medically treat the cattle with medicine. "Around four to five days will be needed to turn them into vegetarians," he said.

"Specialist veterinarians have been roped in by the gaushala to medically treat the cattle with medicine. It will take them four to five days to turn them into vegetarians once again," Lobo said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)