Fire breaks out at photo studio in Vizianagaram, no causalities

A fire broke out at a building at Three Lamps Junction in Vizianagaram city on Tuesday. The flames broke out in the building which houses a photo studio. The cause is suspected to be an electric short circuit.

On receiving information, officials rushed to the spot to extinguish the flames. Srihari Raju, Circle Inspector told ANI: "The first and second floors of the building caught fire but the ground floor is intact. The cause of the mishap is suspected to be a short circuit."

No injuries have been reported in the incident and asset loss value is yet to be ascertained, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)