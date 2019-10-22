5 held in UP with illegal guns

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force has arrested five members of an inter-state gang involved in trading illegal firearms, an STF official on Tuesday said. Saurabh Yadav, Kehar Singh Yadav, Saddam Hussain, Gaurav Mishra, all residents of Azamgarh, and Akash Dabar, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, were arrested outside Sandila railway station in Hardoi on Monday night, the official said.

The STF team seized 23 pistols, 46 magazines from them, he said. The accused have told the STF that they had to sell these guns in various districts of UP. Such illegal guns are manufactured at illegal units in MP and Bihar and sold in Haryana, Mumbai and UP for Rs 20,000-25,000, he said.

The STF is investigating the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)