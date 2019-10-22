4 drug peddlers arrested in Jammu, Reasi

Four men were arrested from Jammu and Reasi districts in Jammu and Kashmir after allegedly being found in possession of various drugs, officials said on Tuesday. On routine duty at Chatha Road near Shamghat in Jammu, a police team intercepted a motorcycle, Pradeep Gupta, and arrested him on finding 30 grams of heroin in his possession, they said.

In another incident, police arrested Bathinda residents Malkeet Singh and Bhupinder Singh on finding them carrying 14 kg of poppy seeds in their car, intercepted at Suketar in Jajjarkotli area last night. In the third incident, a police party fund one Mukesh Sharma carrying 68 gm cannabis at Sirla Bhaga in Reasi district amd arrested him.

The police have lodged three cases pertaining to the incidents and are investigating them. PTI AB RAX

