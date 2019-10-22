We're planning to provide free air travel to top rankers: Rajasthan Education Minister

Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra here on Tuesday said that state government is planning to provide one free air travel to top rankers of class 10 and 12 to boost their morale. Speaking to ANI Dotasra said: "We are planning to provide one free air travel on government expenses to the students who are extra-ordinary, whether in extra-curricular activities or in academics, to boost their morale and as an inspiration so that they can come forward."

"Today, we have sent a total of 66 students, two from each district, on a tour by bus. We have sent one teacher from every district along with them," he said. The minister further said that through this initiative poor students can also travel and can see India. They will come to know about the culture of different states, how other educational institutes are and will also know about the history of India.

"We are going to do this with the instructions from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. We have given instructions to officers to make guidelines for the selection of students and from the coming session the students will be taken on a tour via air," he added. Dotasra said that this will nurture the talent of the students and there will be a healthy competition among them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)