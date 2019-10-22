Woman commits suicide along with her children in Bihar

A 30-year old woman allegedly committed suicide along with her three minor children by jumping into a water-filled pit in Bihar's Saran district on Monday evening, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred at Nawada Mathiya village under the jurisdiction of Kopa police station on Monday, SHO Shivnath Ram said.

The deceased have been identified as Sangeeta Devi (30), Simran Kumari (7), Ganesh (3) and Shatrughan (two and half years), he said, adding, the woman was "probably mentally unfit". A case of unnatural death has been lodged on the basis of a complaint by family members, Ram said..

