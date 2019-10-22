International Development News
Last rites of Indian Army's Rifleman Gamil Kumar Shrestha performed in Varanasi

Last rites of Indian Army's Rifleman Gamil Kumar Shrestha was held here on Tuesday evening.

ANI Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh)
Updated: 22-10-2019 22:17 IST
Last rites of Indian Army's Rifleman Gamil Kumar Shrestha was held here on Tuesday evening. He was accorded the full state honor and gun salute at the 39 Gorkha Training Centre (GTC). He was native of Nepal and joined Army in 2018.

Army officials and family members bid him a tearful adieu. He lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Tangdhar sector on October 20. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
