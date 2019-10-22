Congress to hold protest against government in November

Seeking to corner the BJP-led government on "economic slowdown", the Congress will launch a country-wide protest against it in the first week of November.

The Congress is also planning to invite like-minded parties to join on the protest.

Party leaders have been slamming the government on "slowdown in growth", "unemployment" and "job losses" with its leaders holding regular press conferences. The issue has also been raised in election rallies in assembly polls in Haryana and Maharashtra. (ANI)

