HIGHLIGHTS AT 12.30 PM

Following are the top stories at 12.30 pm:

NATION

DEL4 CONG-LD SONIA-SHIVAKUMAR Sonia Gandhi meets D K Shivakumar in Tihar jail, assures him of all support

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday morning met Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in Tihar jail and assured him of all support from the party.

LGD7 DL-HC-CHIDAMBARAM P Chidambaram moves HC seeking bail in INX media money laundering case

New delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court seeking bail in the INX Media money laundering case.

LGD3 SC-LAND ACQUISITION Land Acquisition case: Justice Mishra not to recuse from hearing matter

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that Justice Arun Mishra will not recuse from hearing a Constitution bench matter challenging provisions of the Land Acquisition Act.

FOREIGN

FGN4 CHANDRAYAAN-NASA Latest Moon flyby finds no trace of India’s Chandrayaan-2 Vikram lander: NASA

Washington: NASA has found no evidence of Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram lander in the images captured during a latest flyby of its Moon orbiter of the lunar region where India's ambitious mission attempted a soft landing, the US space agency said.

SPORTS

SPD8 SPO-LD BCCI Former India captain Ganguly takes over as 39th BCCI president

Mumbai: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday took over as the BCCI's 39th president, becoming the biggest name to head the world's richest cricket board.

SPD7 SPO-GANGULY-PROFILE Sourav Ganguly: Once a leader, always a leader

Mumbai: From the dressing room to the board room, former India captain Sourav Ganguly's effortless transition into the highest echelons of cricket administration is a throwback to the days of his artistic offside play.

