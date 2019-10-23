Kerala nun rape case: Franco Mulakkal summoned by court on Nov 11

Former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun, has been summoned by a court in Kerala's Kottayam on November 11. Mulakkal was arrested last year following allegations by the nun that he repeatedly raped her at the Kuravilangad convent between 2014 and 2016, a charge denied by him. He is currently out on bail.

Meanwhile, the victim has lodged a complaint with the Kerala Women's Commission alleging mental harassment by Mulakkal and his supporters. The complainant has alleged that Mulakkal and his supporters are using social media platforms to defame her.

"The videos are intended to disrespect, abuse, intimidate and influence the witness, victim and the investigation team," the complainant said. The nun alleged that such actions are a violation of the bail conditions laid down by the Kerala High Court and sought intervention from the state women's commission in the matter. (ANI)

