Delhi couple found dead at their rented house

A couple was found dead at their rented house in Pul Prahlad Pur area here on Tuesday, said Chinmay Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South East. The deceased have been identified as Akash and Bhawna. They also have a five-year-old child, who was at school at the time of the incident.

According to the police, the couple stabbed each other following a domestic quarrel. The neighbours heard the couple fighting and after sometime neighbours noticed a long silence. When they sneaked inside the house, they found the couple lying in a pool of blood. A case has been registered under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and further investigation is going on. (ANI)

