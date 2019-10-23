Delhi: Police arrest two snatchers involved in chain-snatching incident in Rohini

Police on Wednesday arrested the two snatchers in connection with the chain-snatching incident in Delhi's Rohini.

Two bike-borne men snatched chain from a woman in Delhi's Rohini on October 21.

A CCTV footage of the incident shows the two men stopping their bike in the middle of the street. One of them got down and snatched chain from the woman. The two then fled away on the bike. (ANI)

Also Read: Captured Pak intruder handed over to police in Jammu

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)