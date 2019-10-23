International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Sonia to hold meeting with members of Congress think tank group on Oct 25

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to hold a meeting with the members of the Congress think tank group at her residence in New Delhi on October 25.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 23-10-2019 15:26 IST
Sonia to hold meeting with members of Congress think tank group on Oct 25

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to hold a meeting with the members of the Congress think tank group at her residence in New Delhi on October 25.

The meeting is slated to take place at Sonia's 10 Janpath residence in the national capital.

Senior Congress leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal and others are expected to be present at the meeting. (ANI)

Also Read: Khattar targets Sonia Gandhi over her return as Cong chief, says 'Khoda Pahad Nikli Chuhiya'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019