PIL in SC against Jet Airways for failing to refund fares

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed before the Supreme Court seeking a direction against Jet Airways for its alleged failure to refund the air-fares to its passengers after it halted operations is likely to be heard on October 25. A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice N V Ramana, is likely to hear the matter on October 25.

The PIL was filed by advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi on behalf of one Bejon Kumar Mishra. The airline had halted operations in April this year due to acute cash crunch.

Jet was facing a financial crisis due to bruising competition from low-cost airlines, fluctuating crude prices and a weak rupee. The airline has over one billion dollars in debt and has to repay money to banks, lessors of planes and suppliers besides clearing pending salaries of its pilots and other staff. (ANI)

Also Read: Former Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube joins GoAir in advisory role

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)