International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Vice President Naidu meets India's Ambassador designate to Panama

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday met Upender Singh Rawat, Ambassador of India designate to Panama.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 23-10-2019 17:12 IST
Vice President Naidu meets India's Ambassador designate to Panama

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu meets Upenedr Singh Rawat, India's Ambassador designate to Panama in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo credit: Vice President of India Twitter handle). Image Credit: ANI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday met Upender Singh Rawat, Ambassador of India designate to Panama. "Upender Singh Rawat, Ambassador of India designate to the Republic of Panama will be concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Nicaragua, with residence in Panama City," the Ministery of External Affairs had said in a release on October 18.

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal also met the Vice President separately and conveyed his Diwali greetings to Naidu. They discussed various developmental projects undertaken by the New Delhi Municipal Corporation and the Delhi Development Authority. (ANI)

Also Read: VP M Venkaiah Naidu to be the chief guest at JNU's third convocation next month

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019