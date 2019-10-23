Two killed, four injured in knife attack at meeting in Odisha

Two persons were killed and four others critically injured when a man attacked them with a knife during a meeting at a village in Odisha's Malkangiri district, police said. The incident took place when a meeting was being held at MPV-33 village under Kalimela police station limits to resolve a dispute over the accused's alleged involvement in an extra-marital affair, a police officer said.

The accused also sustained injuries after he was thrashed by the villagers following the incident, he said. Forty five-year-old Bidhan Mirdha got infuriated by remarks made against him and took out a knife and attacked the people present in the meeting, Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Risikesh D Khilari said.

He stabbed at least six people, including three women, before the villagers overpowered him, he said. While two persons, including a woman, died of their wounds, four others sustained critical injuries, the SP said.

The injured were taken to Kalimela Community Health Centre and later shifted to the Malkangiri district hospital. Three of them were then shifted to a hospital in neighbouring Koraput district, another police officer said.

The deceased were identified as 35-year-old Madhavi Ray and 45-year-old Biswanath Ray. Mirdha and his wife Kalpana have been taken into police custody, the officer said.

Security personnel have been deployed in the village to prevent any flare-up, he added..

