Army bids adieu to personnel killed in Rajouri

Army paid tributes on Wednesday to Naib Subedar Valte Sunil Ravsaheb who was killed in a gun battle with terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. Wreaths were laid by Brig Vikrant Kulkarni, Officiating Station Commander of Jammu, Brig AS Berar, Group Capt Sandeep Sharma, Col Sandeep Sharma and several other Army officials.

The mortal remains were taken from Jammu to Delhi in a service aircraft and will be further taken to Pune by civil airlines, a defence spokesperson said. The mortal remains will be taken by road from Pune to his village in Ahmednagar district for last rites.

Suspicious movements of terrorists were observed near the forward area along the LoC in Nowshera sector on Tuesday. During a counter insurgency operation Naib Subedar lost his life.

