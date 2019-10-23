Lucknow: MP Governor Lalji Tandon, UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurate new building of Kalicharan College

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated the new building of Kalicharan Degree College here. Tandon is an alumnus of the Kalicharan Degree College.

"The foundation of this college was laid over a hundred years ago. The history of this college is associated with modern India's struggle for independence. Late Kalicharanji had in his will given a part of his property for this college. Writers like Amritlal Nagar had studied in this college," said Tandon. "When I was a student here, I benefitted from the literary and social values that I got here. I have tried to remain connected to the college till date," he added.

Tandon further said that Kalicharan College may also become a deemed university in the future. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said: "The 113-year-old college has got a new lease of life. When the foundation of Kalicharan College was laid in 1905, the Britishers had plotted the partition of Bengal."

"Education is not just about receiving degrees and diplomas but is also related to society building. Education is the medicine, which is bitter but beneficial," added Yogi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)