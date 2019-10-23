TN police lauded by Chinese authorities for providing good

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday said the state police force has come for praise from Chinese authorities for providing good security during the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping during his recent India visit. The Chinese authorities were "amazed" at the security arrangements put in during Jinping's visit, he said.

The Chinese leader had visited Chennai on October 11 and 12 to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their second informal summit at the coastal town of Mamallapuram, located about 50 km from here. Palaniswami said both Modi and Chinese authorities had appreciated the state police force for the security arrangements provided then.

Noting that Jinping travelled to Mamallapuram from here by road on both days, Palaniswami said it was a challenge to provide security for such a long distance, but indicated the police rose to the occasion. "It is a challenging thing to provide security for a big leader undertaking such a long trip by road. Our police force successfully did that with their experience and skills," he said.

Palaniswami, who holds the Home portfolio, was speaking at an event organised to present the President of India Medals and the Chief Minister's Medals and Special Service Medals to police personnel here. He further said the Chinese authorities had stated that the Tamil Nadu police had exceeded their expectations, vis-a-vis security arrangements.

"The Chinese authorities were amazed at the security strategy adopted by our police personnel,besides their skills. They lauded our police force, saying they had exceeded their (Chinese) expectations. This is a grand endorsement of the work of the police department," he added.

Praising the police force, Palaniswami said it was working diligently to ensure all-round peace in the state..

