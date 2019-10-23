Synthetic milk racket busted in Madhya Pradesh

A synthetic milk production unit that allegedly supplied thousands of litres of the adulterated liquid was raided at Rampura here, an official said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, the district administration and food department officials raided Mahavir Dairy, owned by Raju Gujar (42), at Rampura in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district, additional district magistrate Vinay Dhoka said.

The authorities seized palm oil, detergent powder and chemicals used to produce synthetic milk, he added. He said Gujar collected 5,000 litre of milk from different villages every day, and he then produced 15,000 to 20,000 litre of synthetic milk by adding adulterants.

The adulterated milk was then supplied to adjoining areas and Rajasthan's Kota district as well, the official added. Dhoka said the samples of synthetic milk have been sent for testing, and based on the report, action would be taken against the dairy owner and his associates..

