Beef up security at vital installations in Jammu region: DGP

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday reviewed the law and order situation in Jammu region and directed for beefing up of security around vital installations, including the airport, railway stations and civil secretariat. The DGP chaired the high level joint meeting of various security agencies at Police Control Room here and took stock of the security situation in Jammu region, preparedness for Block Development Council (BDC) Elections, situation on the borders, security of the airport, railway stations and vital installations, a police spokesman said.

Singh directed that security around the vital installations, including the airport, railway stations and Civil Secretariat -- the seat of Jammu and Kashmir government -- be beefed up, the spokesman said. The civil Secretariat will reopen in Jammu on November 4 as part of the bi-annual Darbar Move under which the government functions six months each in the winter capital Jammu and summer capital Srinagar.

The offices including civil secretariat will close in Srinagar on October 25-26. Reviewing the Darbar Move arrangements, the police chief directed that adequate security should be provided at different places, while round-the-clock checking points should be established and activated.

He said the CCTV cameras must be put into use and supervision of the deployment and a check on the anti-social elements must be ensured through CCTV surveillance. Singh said although success against the terrorists have been achieved across the state, yet "we should continue our actions against the terrorists" and "all the suspicious elements should be kept on the radar".

Referring to the infiltration, the DGP said all the stakeholders must contribute to ensure that the border grid is further strengthened. Highlighting the need for strengthening the highway grid, he said the manpower needs to be augmented and weaknesses need to be identified so that the responses to face any challenge are sharpened.

Reviewing security arrangements for the BDC elections, the DGP sought the feedback from the Range DIGs and the District SSPs who attended the meeting through Video Conferencing and was informed that adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure smooth polling, the spokesman said.

