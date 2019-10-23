Maldives-bound ferry capsizes; 9 crew rescued

Nine crew members of a ferry were rescued while struggling in mid-sea after their Maldives-bound vessel capsized and brought to the port here on Wednesday by the crew of a ship which was passing by the area, officials said. The nine ferry masters were handed over to the marine police for questioning, port officials said.

The ferry was carrying vegetables and construction materials when it was caught in rough sea and heavy wind and capsized about 116 nautical miles from the Maldives on Monday night. The crew of "V P Progress" ship saw the nine struggling and rescued and brought them here, the officials added.

