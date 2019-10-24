International Development News
Army chopper with Northern Army commander on board crashes in J-K, no casualties

PTI Jammu
Updated: 24-10-2019 14:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An Army helicopter with the Northern Army commander on board crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said, adding that there were no casualties.

The helicopter, which is believed to have developed a technical snag, crash-landed at Poonch district's Bedar area, officials said.

Northern Army commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh was part of the seven-member crew, including two pilots. No casualties have been reported so far, officials said.

COUNTRY : India
