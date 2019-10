A man was shot dead by unknown persons in Rajasthan's Churu district on Thursday, officials said.

The man, identified as Bhim Saran, was walking near his house at Bukansar Chota village when the accused fired at him.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said, adding, that efforts are being made to identity and nab the accused.

