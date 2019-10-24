International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Regrettable few US lawmakers used hearing to question steps to protect lives in J-K: MEA

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 24-10-2019 17:31 IST
Regrettable few US lawmakers used hearing to question steps to protect lives in J-K: MEA

India on Thursday said it was regrettable that a few US lawmakers used a Congressional hearing to question measures to protect lives of people in Jammu and Kashmir. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the US Congressional hearing on Kashmir was a reflection of lack of understanding about robust functioning of democratic institutions in India.

The Indian government remains responsive to safety and well-being of people in Jammu and Kashmir, he said. "We are regularly updating the US government about situation in Kashmir," he said.

During the Congressional hearing on 'Human Rights in South Asia: Views from the State Department and the Region' on Tuesday, some American lawmakers had expressed concern over the restrictions on movement and communications in Jammu and Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019