DRI sleuths seize 3 kg of gold, 2 held
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Thursday seized 3 kilogrammes of unaccounted gold from two persons here, officials said. The gold was valued at Rs 1.18 crore.
Acting on a tip-off, DRI sleuths arrested one person from Teesta Torsha Express train at New Jalpaiguri station. After interrogating him, they captured another person from the Tenzing Norgay Bus Terminus, the officials said.
The total amount of gold the two were carrying was 3 kilogrammes. The two were remanded to police custody for 14 days by a Siliguri court..
