No decoration for Noida's Sec 18 market to protest e-commerce

Traders at Noida's biggest commercial hub, Sector-18 market, have decided not to put up decorations on Diwali for the first time to protest against e-commerce firms. Sector-18 market association, president, Sushil Kumar Jain said traders have decided not to go for decorations. Individually shopkeepers and owners are free to decide what they want, he said.

"There is a lull in the market, sales are low. The e-commerce firms have damaged retail business of the country and the government is not listening to our appeals," Jain, also the NCR convenor of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), said. "So, Sector-18 Market won't be decorated on this Diwali as a mark of protest against e-commerce firms and festivity will not be happening in the market premises," he added.

Sector-18 in Noida houses around 100 restaurants and thousands of shops, including those of mobile phones, electronics and garments. "The worst hit by e-commerce firms is the mobile phone sector which has been one of the USP of our market... The sales are down," he added.

The CAIT has earlier also appealed to the government to take measures and control the e-commerce firms while accusing them of violating FDI rules and opting "unethical practices" in terms of discounts.

