Traffic snarls in central Delhi as differently-abled people protest at Mandi House

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 24-10-2019 22:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 22:34 IST
Traffic snarls in central Delhi as differently-abled people protest at Mandi House
Image Credit: Pixabay

Commuters had to face inconvenience as traffic snarls were reported in central Delhi on Thursday owing to a protest at Mandi House by differently-abled people who had applied for group D jobs with the railways. They had staged a protest at Mandi House on Wednesday as well, demanding a meeting with railway officials. As they continued the protest on Thursday, the police had to divert the traffic which led to the jams.

"We have blocked the Mandi House roundabout area for traffic and the vehicles have been diverted to other routes," a senior traffic police officer said. "Traffic is affected on Vikas Marg from Laxmi Nagar to ITO due to demonstration at Mandi House. Traffic coming from Akshardham towards ITO has been diverted towards Geeta Colony," the Delhi Traffic Police had tweeted at around noon.

At around 6 pm, the traffic police issued another tweet, saying: "Traffic is heavy on C-hexagon, Akbar Road and Mandi House Road & all the adjoining roads due to demonstration." Commuters were advised to use Tilak Marg and India Gate to reach Mandi House since Sikandra Road and Bhagwan Das Road had to be closed owing to the protest.

Traffic also got affected at South Avenue due to VVIP movement. The protesters said they had been promised that railway officials would meet them on Thursday but no one turned up.

No one from railways ministry was available for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

