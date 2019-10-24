International Development News
Three-day Naval Commanders Conference concludes

Image Credit: Wikimedia

The second edition of the three-day Naval Commanders Conference concluded on Thursday and it saw deliberations on several issues pertaining to functional reorganisation of the Navy and harnessing emerging technologies as well as use of artificial intelligence and big data. In addition to discussing intra-Navy issues, several critical subjects related to effective conduct of operations in a futuristic joint service environment were examined and an action plan was arrived at, a statement said.

In his opening address to the commanders, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh highlighted various important issues pertaining to operational readiness, capability enhancement, maintenance, operational logistics, infrastructure development and human resource management. He also drew attention to overcoming critical capability voids, while highlighting the requirement of three aircraft carriers so that at least one operational carrier is available on either seaboard at any given time, amongst other capability gaps, especially in light of the increasing mandate of the Navy in the Indian Ocean Region.

"The commanders discussed numerous issues pertaining to functional reorganisation of the Indian Navy and optimal manning in order to improve operational efficiency. Issues pertaining to harnessing emerging technologies as well as use of artificial intelligence and big data analysis were discussed at length and key deliverables to be achieved in the desired time frame were identified. "In addition to discussing intra-Indian Navy issues, several critical subjects relating to effective conduct of operations in a futuristic joint service environment were examined and an action plan arrived at," the statement said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also addressed the commanders conference on Tuesday and complimented all the Indian Navy personnel for maintaining a high operational tempo and safeguarding the country's interest in the maritime domain. He also congratulated the Navy for the swift and calibrated manner in which 'Operation Sankalp' was launched in the wake of incidents involving attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman in May and June this year, thus emphatically safeguarding Indian seafarers and the nation's economic interests.

During his interaction with the commanders, Singh reviewed the combat readiness of the Navy, pace of modernisation and progress of various acquisition and infrastructure related cases. He also urged the naval commanders to optimally uitlise available resources to build a strong Navy that is ready and vigilant to counter any challenge that may emerge in the maritime domain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

