International Development News
Development News Edition

Air pollution leaves Delhi gasping for breath ahead of Diwali

Just two days ahead of Diwali, the air quality of the national capital plunged to a 'very poor' category. At 8

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 10:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 10:45 IST
Air pollution leaves Delhi gasping for breath ahead of Diwali
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Just two days ahead of Diwali, the air quality of the national capital plunged to a 'very poor' category. At 8:30 am, the air quality index was docking at 326. In Dhirpur, the AQI was 351 which falls in the 'very poor' quality while in Delhi University vicinity, the AQI was 357 and in Chandni Chowk it was 325.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) has advised 'Sensitive Groups' to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. The locals are advised to take more breaks and do less intense activities.

The asthmatics have been advised to keep medicine ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. "Heart patients, see the doctor, if get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue," the organisation stated in its advisory. Not only that, it is believed that the smoke generated from the stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana are responsible for the spike in air pollution in Delhi and its adjoining regions.

Last month, NASA satellite images also recorded several incidents of farm fires across Haryana and Punjab, indicating that the stubble burning season had started in the two states. From October 15, stringent measures to combat air pollution have come into force in the national capital and its nearby regions as part of the Graded Response Action Plan.

This plan which was first implemented in Delhi and NCR in 2017 includes increasing bus and metro services, hiking parking fees and stopping the use of diesel generator when the air quality turns poor. Other major cities such as Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, as compared to Delhi, have much better air quality.

The highest PM2.5 exposure level was in Delhi, followed by the other north Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana. (ANI)

Also Read: FEATURE-Faced with climate change and growth, Ethiopia's capital shores up its water supply

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Dr. Saloni Gupta is known for facilitating normal deliveries unless surgical intervention becomes mandatory to save lives. She strongly supports the global communication campaign of Devdiscourse - Mother, Not Patent launched on October 15, ...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

People will beat them with shoes: DS Hooda on reports of Independent MLAs joining BJP

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Friday said if the Independent MLAs join the Bharatiya Janata Party in Haryana then people will beat them up with shoes in the time to come. The Independent MLAs, who are going to be a part of the Kh...

Sena-BJP tally rises to five from three in Raigad district

The Shiv Sena and BJP have increased their tally in the coastal Raigad district by winning five of the total seven Assembly constituencies in the just concluded elections in Maharashtra. While the Shiv Sena won in three constituencies, its ...

JNU sedition case: Delhi Police informs court that sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, others still pending

JNU sedition case Delhi Police informs court that sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, others still pending....

BJP will form govt in Haryana with independents' support: Subhash Barala

Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala on Friday said that his party will form the government in the state with the support of independent legislators as it fell short of achieving an absolute majority on its own. Independent candidates have come...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019