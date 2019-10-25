International Development News
Development News Edition

MQM leader questions Imran Khan's silence on oppression of Mohajirs, Balochs and Pashtuns

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain wrote an open letter to the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan questioning his silence on the oppression of Mohajirs, Balochs, Pashtuns and other non-Punjabi ethnic groups by the Pakistani military.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 11:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 11:09 IST
MQM leader questions Imran Khan's silence on oppression of Mohajirs, Balochs and Pashtuns
MQM leader Altaf Hussain (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain wrote an open letter to the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan questioning his silence on the oppression of Mohajirs, Balochs, Pashtuns and other non-Punjabi ethnic groups by the Pakistani military. In the letter, which the MQM leader put up on Twitter last month, Hussain questioned if Khan "would have the courage to answer about the lockdown of Mohajirs, Balochs, Pashtuns and other non-Punjabi nations who are facing brutalities, atrocities, arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances and extra judicial killings of Mohajirs, Balochs, Pashtuns and other oppressed nations at the hands of their own Army."

Pakistan has often faced criticism for the treatment of these ethnic groups, which continue to face persecution at the hands of its military and other agencies. While Imran Khan never misses a chance to speak about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, he remains a mute spectator and turns a blind eye to the oppression in his country by the military establishment.

The MQM leader said in his letter that there is no parallel with what is happening in Kashmir to the victimisation of Mohajirs, Balochs, Pashtuns and others from "1947 up till now." Alleging that his followers have been prevented for many years by the military establishment to carry out political activities, Hussain said, "My house has been sealed from 2016 up till now, why are these atrocities and brutalities being carried out by the ruthless military establishment? Where is the constitution and the law of the land? Why has the military establishment imposed an undeclared martial law in the whole Pakistan?"

The MQM leader said there is no freedom of expression, association or independence of the press in Pakistan and added that the print and electronic media is fully under the control of military establishment in the country. Raising questions about the independence of the judicial system in the country, Hussain said, "People of Pakistan are not illiterate, they are fully aware that even from lower courts to higher courts straight through to the supreme court is totally under the control of military establishment."

Terming Imran Khan as a mouthpiece of the military establishment, he said: "You are crying for the Kashmiris but not looking at the brutal and ruthless actions of the Pakistani military establishment carried out on 220 million people of Pakistan." Hussain asked Khan to resign immediately if he has "any conscience". "Otherwise stop fooling the international community through your false pretences," the MQM leader wrote.

In August, at a United Nations meet, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada raised the issue of suppression of religious freedom by Pakistan and slammed it for "persecuting and repressing" religious minorities. During the meet on Safety of Religious Minorities, the US, UK and Canada expressed concerns over increasing, widespread and undue restrictions on religious freedom in Pakistan and China. They highlighted the discrimination suffered by the Uyghur community in China, and Christians, Ahmadiyas, Hindus and other minorities in Pakistan. (ANI)

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Last chance Brexit saloon: British and Irish leaders to meet

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Dr. Saloni Gupta is known for facilitating normal deliveries unless surgical intervention becomes mandatory to save lives. She strongly supports the global communication campaign of Devdiscourse - Mother, Not Patent launched on October 15, ...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Ahmedabad-based firm wins consultancy bid for Central Vista revamp: CPWD.

Ahmedabad-based firm wins consultancy bid for Central Vista revamp CPWD....

J-K: Cattles killed in firing by Pakistani troops

Two buffaloes were killed on Friday in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua district. The sarpanch of the village told ANI that apart from livestock, people residing on the borders have also ...

Jill Soloway to helm Sally Ride biopic for Lionsgate

Jill Soloway, the creator of award-winning Amazon show Transparent, is set to direct the biographical drama film on the life of Sally Ride, the first American woman to journey to space. Soloway will direct the project from Cassie Pappas scr...

Hengtong CABLESCOM joins the "POR TI" Healthy Habits Program

&#160;Recently, Hengtong CABLESCOM joined the&#160;POR TI Program, which is organized around a complete Program of Sensitization and Training on Healthy Habits, in collaboration with Fundacin Ibercaja and Hospital Quirn Salud. The duration ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019