Two arrested in Karnataka Premier League match-fixing scandal

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Friday arrested two persons in another case of alleged match-fixing in Karnataka Premier League. According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil, "Another case of match-fixing has been uncovered by CCB in Karnataka Premier League. Bangalore Blasters Bowling coach Vinu Prasad and Batsman Vishwanathan have been arrested."

"The accused were involved in fixing of a match in 2018 between Bangalore and Belgavi teams. The accused batted slowly for which he got Rs five lakhs. Few bookies are involved who will be arrested," Patil added. Further probe in the case is underway.

On October 2, Central Crime Branch (CCB) had arrested one person in connection with its ongoing investigation into the alleged Karnataka Premier League (KPL) match-fixing scandal. The arrest came after the CCB registered an FIR against two bookies. While one accused, Bhavesh Bafna was arrested, the other person, identified as Sanyam, was absconding.

The duo had allegedly approached the Ballari Tuskers, a cricket team, to give "more than ten runs per over, but the bowlers refused" to do it. The police had earlier arrested Belgavi Panthers team's owner -- Ali -- for placing bets on the matches. He had allegedly placed bets with a bookie based in Dubai and was in touch with players of other teams during the league. (ANI)

