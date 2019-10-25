Two men suffer bullet injuries in clash in UP village

Two men sustained bullet injuries in a clash over a tractor blocking a village road in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday. The incident occurred on Thursday in Tandheda village, located under the Kakrili police station limits, they added.

The injured men -- Abad and Shahalem -- were rushed to a hospital, where they were undergoing treatment, according to Kakrili Station House Officer (SHO) Vijay Bahadur. The SHO said trouble started when Abad, Shahalem and Naseem confronted a group of men, who had parked a tractor-trolley on a village road, obstructing the way for other vehicles.

The clash turned violent when the men opened fire and hurled stones at the trio, he added. A case was lodged in connection with the incident and a probe was underway, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)