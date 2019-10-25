International Development News
TN: 30 detained for allegedly vandalising theatre property over change of 'Bigil' timing

Thirty people were detained for questioning and a case was registered against them for allegedly vandalising property over the change of timing of actor Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' at a theatre in Krishnagiri due to technical issues on Friday morning.

30 detained after people vandalise property over change of ‘Bigil’ timing. Image Credit: ANI

Thirty people were detained for questioning and a case was registered against them for allegedly vandalising property over the change of timing of actor Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' at a theatre in Krishnagiri due to technical issues on Friday morning. After permission from the state government, special screenings of 'Bigil' were scheduled to take place at 1 am.

In Krishnagiri district, near the Roundtana junction, three theatres had initially planned to release the movie at 1 am. However, the theatres changed the timing to 3 am following technical issues. Angry over the time change, Vijay fans lost patience and began to break barricades, boards and started burning the banners and flags they brought along with them, while some of them even began pelting stones.

Later, the police was deployed in large numbers to bring the situation under control. (ANI)

