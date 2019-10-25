CBI arrests NBCC DGM for taking Rs 4 lakh bribe to clear bills

The CBI has arrested a top official of the state-owned National Buildings Construction Corporation for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 4 lakh for clearing bills worth over Rs 24 crore, officials said on Friday. Utpal Paul, Deputy General Manager (DGM), NBCC, had initially demanded a bribe of Rs 50 lakh from a businessman, about two per cent of the total pending bills, they said.

As first installment, he had sought Rs 10 lakh but the businessman negotiated and brought the amount down to Rs 4 lakh, the officials said. Paul was arrested Thursday night by the CBI in Guwahati, Assam, while receiving the payment, they said.

Senior officers of the NBCC, Guwahati, are also under the scanner of the agency, the officials said.

