International Development News
Development News Edition

Govt notifies RTI rules; CIC tenure cut to 3 yrs, govt to decide salary, other perks

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 16:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 16:57 IST
Govt notifies RTI rules; CIC tenure cut to 3 yrs, govt to decide salary, other perks

The Centre has curtailed the tenure of information commissioners in transparency panels across the country to three years in new RTI rules notified Thursday night, a move activists call an assault on their independence and autonomy. The Centre had amended the Right to Information Act, 2005 in July ending the parity enjoyed by Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioners with Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners on terms and conditions of their service and tenure.

The Right to Information (Term of Office, Salaries, Allowances and Other Terms and Conditions of Service of Chief Information Commissioner, Information Commissioners in the Central Information Commission, State Chief Information Commissioner and State Information Commissioners in the State Information Commission) Rules, 2019 will be applicable on the new appointments. The new rules have given discretion to government to decide on allowances or service conditions not specifically covered by the 2019 rules which would be "binding". The government has also kept powers to relax any of these rules.

The tenure of the commissioners has been cut to three years in the new rules. The 2005 Act gave them a fixed tenure of five years or a retirement age of 65 years, whichever is earlier. This was done to ensure that Information Commissioners can use their powers even with the senior-most officers of the administration without any fear of their jobs, activists said.

The salary of Chief Information Commissioner has been fixed at Rs 2.50 lakh while that of Information Commissioners at 25,000 less. Reacting to the development, several activists expressed disappointment expressing fears that commissions, which are the highest adjudicating bodies in RTI matter, will be relegated to any other government department.

"As the parity between the Information Commissions and the Election Commission of India has been downgraded to babu-level, it is highly unlikely that in a situation where the rule of law is not a very strongly embedded value in the bureaucracy, that senior babus in the administration will ever be hauled up before the Information Commissions for not complying with the provisions of the RTI Act," activist Venkatesh Nayak said. He said it is an inherent trait of the bureaucracy to equate seniority, authority and power with pay grades.

"This adversely affects the prestige and the ability of the Information Commissions to do their appointed job under the RTI Act," he said. He claimed that the central government will be in control of all Information Commissions as it will be the final arbiters in all matters of interpretation of these 2019 rules.

Another activist Anjali Bhardwaj slammed the government for ignoring public consultation policy in framing the rules. "The government drafted and promulgated the rules in a completely surreptitious manner in flagrant violation of the procedures laid down in the Pre-Legislative Consultation Policy of 2014. The policy requires all draft rules to be placed in the public domain for comments/suggestions of people. The draft was not available in the public domain and no consultations were held with members of the public," she said.

Rule 22 states that the central government has the power to relax the provisions of any of the rules in respect of any class or category of persons, she said. "This raises serious concerns that the government could potentially invoke these powers to determine different tenures for different commissioners at the time of appointment," she said.

Bhardwaj said the chief and other election commissioners are paid a salary equal to that of a judge of the Supreme Court, which is decided by Parliament, thereby providing insulation from government control. "The rules made by the central government have done away with the protection of stature of commissioners...The removal of the provision guaranteeing equivalence to other posts (Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commissioners, Chief Secretaries) means that salaries of information commissioners will be revised only if the central government decides to revise the rules," she said.

Activist Commodore Lokesh Batra (retd) said the government will have full control on the Commission and its autonomy is now questionable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

IndiGo shares tumble 12 pc; m-cap drops by Rs 7,633 cr after Q2 earnings

Shares of IndiGo on Friday tumbled 12 percent after the company posted a net loss of Rs 1,062 crore for the September quarter. On the BSE, the airline stock tanked 11.91 per cent to close at Rs 1,467.90 apiece. During the day, it plummeted ...

Rajasthan Police to act against people posting pics with arms on social media

Action will be taken against those who post pictures with arms and ammunition on social media platforms in Rajasthan, an official said here. A senior official of the anti-terrorist squad ATS and the special operations group SOG of the Rajas...

Plea against Indian embassy decision to deregister over 200 associations in Kuwait

The Delhi High Court has sought the response of the Centre on a plea challenging the decision of the Indian embassy in Kuwait to deregister over 200 associations. Justice Navin Chawla issued a notice to the Ministry of External Affairs MEA ...

Women director take centrestage at Mumbai film festival

Women artistes were at the forefront at the 21st Jio MAMI Mumbai Film festival with Moothon, Bombay Rose and Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, all by female directors, emerging as some of the most talked about titles. Moothon Elder by Geetu Mohandas ope...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019