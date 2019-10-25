Highlights at 1700 hours

Following are the top stories at 1700 hours:

Gopal Kanda supports BJP, triggers row over his past Chandigarh: With six MLAs short of the number needed to form the next government, the BJP Friday was promised “unconditional support” by Haryana Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda, a controversial politician who faces a case of abetment to suicide.

BJP confident of securing support of all Independent MLAs in Haryana New Delhi: Five Independent MLAs, along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP's Haryana in-charge Anil Jain, met the party's working president, J P Nadda, at his residence here on Friday to finalise the modalities of government formation in the state, sources said.

Sena's Raut posts cartoon taking potshots at alliance partner Mumbai: A day after Maharashtra Assembly election results showed a dip in BJP's tally compared to 2014 polls, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut posted a cartoon to take a dig at his party's senior alliance partner.

BJP's 'Beti Bachao gang' shameless, accommodates 'rapists': Cong on Kanda support New Delhi: With abetment to suicide accused MLA Gopal Kanda extending support to the BJP in Haryana, the Congress on Friday alleged that the "Beti Bachao gang" of the saffron party is "shameless" as it boasts of having a woman finance minister and then accommodates "rapists".

Govt should pay 'Jazia Tax' imposed by Pak on Kartarpur pilgrims: Cong leader New Delhi: Congress leader Manish Tewari on Friday attacked the Modi government over Pakistan's decision to charge USD 20 from each pilgrim visiting the Sikh shrine of Kartarpur Sahib, saying the Centre should pay this "Jazia Tax" as it has failed to stop its implementation.

AIMIM's victory in Kishanganj dangerous for Bihar: Giriraj Singh Patna: Terming the victory AIMIM in the Kishanganj Assembly by-poll as "dangerous" for Bihar, Union minister Giriraj Singh on Friday accused Asaduddin Owaisi's party of adhering to the ideology of Pakistan founder Mohd Ali Jinnah.

Assembly bypolls in U'khand, WB on Nov 25 New Delhi: Assembly bypolls to three seats in West Bengal and one in Uttarakhand will be held on November 25, the Election Commission announced on Friday.

CAL1 OD-RAIN

Heavy rain batters Odisha, 3 killed Bhubaneswar: At least three persons were killed and four others injured as heavy rain triggered by a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal lashed Odisha for the third day in a row throwing life out of gear at several places, officials said on Friday.

LGD17 SC-LD MARADU FLATS SC asks Kerala govt to pay Rs 25 lakh interim compensation to each Maradu flat owner

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday asked the Kerala government to give Rs 25 lakh each as interim compensation to the owners of Maradu flats, being demolished on the court's orders for violation of environment norms by builders, after it was informed that they have been given a lower amount.

LGD4 SC-MOSQUE WOMEN SC seeks response of Centre on plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought response of the Centre on a PIL seeking entry of Muslim women in all mosques of the country.

LGD16 SC-KARNATAKA-MLAs SC reserves judgement on pleas challenging disqualification of Karnataka MLAs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs before the trust vote moved by the previous H D Kumaraswamy government.

SBI posts six-fold rise in Q2 profit at Rs 3,375 crore on insurance venture stake sale boost New Delhi: The country's largest lender SBI on Friday reported a nearly six-fold jump in its September quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 3,375.40 crore, prominently aided by a partial stake sale in its life insurance venture.

FGN9 US-LD KASHMIR US seeks 'roadmap' to political and economic normalcy in Kashmir

Washington: The US has sought from India a "roadmap" to political and economic normalcy in Kashmir and immediate release of all political detainees as it asked Pakistan to take "sustained and irreversible" steps against militants and terrorists in its territory. By Lalit K Jha

Bumrah, Mandhana win Wisden India Almanack 'Cricketer of the Year' award Bengaluru: Premier speedster Jasprit Bumrah and batswoman Smriti Mandhana are the two Indian names among the five winners of the prestigious Wisden India Almanack Cricketer of the Year award which was announced on Friday. PTI

