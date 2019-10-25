Delegation of Revenue officers meets MoS PMO to demand speedy promotions

A group of Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers on Friday met Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh and discussed various issues related to their service, an official statement said. The officers of IRS (Customs and Indirect Taxes) of 2010 batch conveyed to the minister about the rule that requires compulsory five years of service in super time scale to get promoted from Senior Time Scale (STS) to Junior Administrative Grade (JAG).

The officers requested exemption in their case from mandatory service of five years. "They also said that the recruitment rules making five years in STS as mandatory for promotion to JAG was introduced through amendments in 2016 after the officers were promoted to STS," the statement said. After the discussions, the minister assured the IRS officers of speedy promotion.

He said their case will be expedited and the promotion will be done in due time. Singh said that the personnel ministry has been working towards curbing stagnation in promotions.

He said about 4,000 government officials working at various levels were promoted in the beginning of this year. The minister said that government is committed to provide good working environment to the employees.

