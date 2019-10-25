International Development News
Health of poor improved up to 70 pc due to Ujjwala, Swachha Bharat: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday here said that according to a study by an NGO, the health of poor people has increased up to 70 per cent due to Ujjwala Yojana as well as the mission of providing a toilet to each house.

  ANI
  • |
  Gandhinagar (Gujarat)
  • |
  Updated: 25-10-2019 18:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 18:10 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public rally in Gandhinagar on Friday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday here said that according to a study by an NGO, the health of poor people has increased up to 70 per cent due to Ujjwala Yojana and as well as the mission of providing a toilet to each house. Shah also said that such schemes are the finest example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision about poor people as he has also experienced poverty in childhood.

"During the dedication cum foundation stone laying ceremony in Gujarat's capital, Home Minister also distributed token aids to various beneficiaries," stated a Home Ministry press release. Shah laid the foundation stones of various development projects in his Lok Sabha constituency Gandhinagar. In the morning, he laid the foundation stone for Gandhinagar Mahanagar Palika's degraded and control centre in Sector 11.

At 10 am, the Union Home Minister also inaugurated a bridge and also laid the foundation stone of an office for Kalol APMC. Apart from these, the Union Home Minister also laid the foundation for the Agricultural produce market committee (APMC) in the afternoon and visited KIRC college where he issued orders to dispatch equipment for the disabled.

"The Minister has appealed to all the MPs to strengthen their representative constituencies organisationally and infrastructural which will make entire India a holistically developed country," the press release added. Speaking on the Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme, he said: "Every citizen in his constituency will get facility within the range of 10 km."

The Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijaybhai Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Shri Nitinbhai Patel along with Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja, State Revenue Minster Kaushikbhai Patel, Mayor of Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Ritaben Patel and other dignitaries also attended the function. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

