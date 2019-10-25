Man beats wife to death, surrenders before police

A man beat his wife to death following a quarrel, burnt the body and then turned up at a police station in Jagatsinghpur district to surrender on Friday. Police said the man fought with his wife at their home in Sanatihada village on Thursday night, following which he hit her with a blunt object killing her.

He doused the body with petrol and set it ablaze inside their bedroom. Later on Friday, he went to Jagatsinghpur police station and surrendered. The charred remains of the woman were recovered.

The man was arrested and an investigation was on, police said. Local people said the couple, who had a five-year-old son, used to quarrel a lot.

The accused was unemployed, they said.

