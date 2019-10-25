Lucknow: Accidental misfiring from own gun causes injury to cash company guard

A guard of the CMS cash company sustained an injury after an accidental misfiring from his own gun on Friday. The cash van was brought to Jawahar Bhawan in Hazratganj to deposit cash in a branch of HDFC bank.

"I was sitting in the van when this incident happened. The weapon misfired accidentally," Amit Kumar, an eye-witness told ANI. "The guard named Swami Deendayal Shukla was deployed on duty in the cash van. He had come down to get the cash deposited in the bank when the gun accidentally misfired due to which he got injured," Suresh Chandra Rawat, SP, Lucknow East said.

"Due to the firing, his hand and neck bore the brunt of the injury. The seriously injured guard has been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment," he added. (ANI)

